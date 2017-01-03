Police seek youths after racially motivated Bangor assault

POLICE are appealing for information after a man was assaulted in Bangor as he walked to work on New Year’s Eve.



The man was walking along Farrar Road, near the alley way leading from Abbey Court, at about 8.20am on Saturday, December 31, when he was approached by two youths on bikes.



One of the males attempted to kick the victim and made reference to his ethnicity before they both cycled away down Farrar Road, in the direction of the railway station or High Street.



One of the youths is described as being white, of slim build, about 6ft tall. He was wearing a black balaclava which covered the whole face and grey tracksuit cotton bottoms. The bike he was riding was red in colour with slim line tyres.



The second male is described as being similar in height and build. He was wearing a black beanie hat and possibly dark coloured bottoms. He was riding a grey / black bike with slim line wheels.



PC3128 Iwan Jones said: “It appears this man may have been targeted due to his ethnicity. It was getting busy in the area and we believe someone will have seen this incident.”



Anyone who may have seen the young males riding their bicycles anywhere in the Bangor area during the morning of December 31, or who may have information relating to the incident is asked to contact PC 3128 Jones at Bangor Police Station on 101 quoting reference RC16195595.



Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or contact the control room direct via the new web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx