Missing Anglesey man wanted for child sex offences

NORTH Wales police are renewing an appeal to trace a 37-year-old Anglesey man David Daniel Hayes, wanted in connection with child sex offences on the island for the past 12 months, but now thought to be in Europe.



It is believed Hayes left the area after he first appeared in court in November, 2015. He was bailed but failed to return to court and a warrant was issued for his arrest last December.



All forces throughout the United Kingdom have been notified of the outstanding warrant on Hayes, but despite extensive enquiries he has not been located. His current whereabouts are unknown but the police believe he may have travelled to the continent.



Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Williams, North Wales Police said, ‘We believe that Mr Hayes may well have travelled onto the continent after he absconded from court last year and much work continues in efforts to trace his current whereabouts.



“We are working with colleagues in the National Crime Agency along with other law enforcement bodies, home and abroad, to locate him and facilitate his arrest. It is vital that we trace Mr Hayes.”



Anyone with information re his location is requested to contact North Wales Police via the web live chathttp://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.



Alternatively, phone Police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.