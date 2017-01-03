Anglesey footballing legend expresses "surprise" and "delight" at making the New Year's honours list

An Anglesey footballing legend has expressed his surprise and delight after being recognised on the New Year’s honours list.



Trefor Lloyd Hughes will become of Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for his services to football in Wales, particularly Anglesey.



Mr Hughes said: “It was one hell of a shock to receive the letter inviting me to Buckingam Palace. I wasn’t sure if I was going to take it or not because it’s not solely me who deserves the credit. This recognition is for anybody who has helped me get to where I am in my life.”



Messages of congratulations have come in their droves with the announcement receiving more than 500 ‘likes’ on the FA Wales Facebook.



The 69-year-old started in football when he was 16 years old, playing centre forward for Bodedern.



“I still remember my first goal.” he said. “It was against Llangoed, we lost 2-1, which was a lot better than the time we lost 19-1 to RAF Valley, something I try to not bring up too often.”



After turning down the advances of Newborough, Mr Hughes moved into the administrative side of the game, putting up goal nets, collecting money for the team and drawing out lines on the pitch.



Mr Hughes said: “My uncle was a football mad Geordie who brought me up to want to have any involvement with football that I could.”



From there he became Anglesey football league secretary for eight years, followed by a four year stint at the Welsh Alliance League where he wanted to see if he “could change things for the good”.



As he ascended up the Welsh footballing ladder he became the longest serving North Wales Coast FA secretary in history, in the post for 15 years. This lead him to his biggest calling-the Welsh FA.



“I started as an ordinary member and never intended to go any higher.” he said. “Although, as the years went on I became a bit of a terror, challenging things because I wanted to change them.”



A three year stint as treasurer in 2005 lead to the vice presidency in 2008 and then in 2011, the top job as President of the Welsh FA.



Mr Hughes said: “I got to meet some amazing people like Pele, Eusebio and David Beckham. As a UEFA delegate I also got to see a lot of the world, the biggest game I went to was the Europa League final in Turin.”



Outside of football, Mr Hughes is county councillor for Ynys Gybi a post he hopes to retain during the spring elections.



Mr Hughes is also looking forward to meeting The Queen again having met her in Anglesey previously.



He said: “I’ll let her know this award is not just for me, it’s for the people of Anglesey and for the people of Wales.”