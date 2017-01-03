Police appeal following assault of a young woman in Bangor

An investigation has been launched by police after a woman was attacked in Bangor on New Year’s Day.



The incident occurred near Galanadda Cemetery where the victim was walking home during the early hours of the morning.



Det Sgt Andy Davies at Caernarfon CID said:“Sometime between 1.30am and 2.15am on Sunday January 1, a 24-year-old woman was walking home along Caernarfon Road when she was attacked near the entrance to Glanadda Cemetery by an unknown man. She was able to bravely fight off the man, and fortunately was left with only minor injuries. However, she is understandably extremely shaken.



“The assailant is described as a white male, 30-40 years of age, approximately 5’10 in height and of average build.”



DS Davies added: “At this time the motive of the attack is believed to be sexual and we are determined to identify and locate this man as soon as possible for both the local community’s and victims sake as this type of crime is rare in the region but understandably of great concern.



"I’m optimistic there will have been a number of people in the area on their way home from New Year’s Eve celebrations and so I’d appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious people or behavior, or indeed knows who may be responsible for this attack to contact Police as soon as possible.”



If you can assist with the investigation contact North Wales Police via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx. Alternatively, phone 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting V000103.