Appeal to find Llandudno Irish Lottery winner is underway

The hunt is on to find the Welsh Lady in Pink who won £40,000 from a £1 stake at Betfred – but hasn’t picked up her windfall.

The lucky ticket was picked up at Betfred's shop in Mostyn Street, Llandudno from a women believed to be in her 40s.



From CCTV footage, the woman placed the bet wearing bright pink gym or walking clothes with a lime-green beanie hat and black leggings at 1.30pm on Saturday, December 17.

She has shoulder length black hair, was wearing grey training shoes with a pink backpack that matched her jacket.

Wanted posters have been displayed in the bookie’s 1,500 shops nationwide – and staff quizzed in an effort to see if they remember the woman who enjoyed a festive flutter on the Irish Lottery with the numbers 6,18,28,37 and 41.

Betfred boss Fred Done said: “She could have had a Christmas she will never forget…and I have told our staff to do everything to locate this lady so she can at least see in the New Year in style.



“We’re all puzzled about this lady’s identity. The shop staff don’t recognise her as a regular but she may visit other Betfred shops in Wales. One possibility is that she is a tourist enjoying herself in Llandudno. We have even been checking the number sequence as many of our customers use the same numbers but we’ve had no luck on that front either.”



He added: “She is a lady who likes to keep herself fit and could be a cyclist who was in such a hurry because she might have left her bike outside.”



This time last year grandma Gwyneth Williams – also from north Wales - won a race against time to collect her £57,000 Betfred prize.



Intrepid trio Peter Spencer, Owen Bashford and Paul Fisher spent six hours in stormy Wales touring villages desperately trying to find Gwyneth.

The 63 year old school cleaner was in fact on holiday in Warrington the town where Betfred has its headquarters.

She walked into the shop on High Street ,Porthmadog with four hours to go before the 5.30pm deadline to claim her huge payout.

If you think you're the winner or you think you know who it could be contact Betfred on 0800 028 7747 or phone our newsdesk 01492 523875.