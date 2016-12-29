Vandals spray paint bizarre graffiti on walls of Caernarfon Castle

Police are appealing for information after vandals daubed graffiti on the walls of Caernarfon Castle.

The words ‘Magna Carter Article 61’ have been sprayed in red paint on a lower section of the walls opposite Slate Quay close to the ‘swing bridge’.

Local Sergeant Rhys Gough from Caernarfon said: “Sometime between mid-evening on Tuesday 27th and about 9am the following morning Wednesday 28th December someone has been daubed graffiti on the castle walls.

“I’m appealing to the local community for any information about this incident, or if you witnessed any suspicious activity in the area please contact North Wales Police."

Contact the Police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 ref U194609.