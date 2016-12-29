Temperatures plummet as Wales is hit by coldest night of winter

TEMPERATURES plummeted to as low as nearly -8C as Wales was hit by the coldest night of the winter so far.

It came after large parts of north and mid Wales were enveloped in blankets of freezing fog.

Met Office issued a level three cold weather alert, warning the elderly to stay warm indoors, while emergency services urged motorists to take care on the roads with ice likely to form on untreated roads.

The hamlet of Llysdinam near Newbridge on Wye, Powys, was the coldest spot in Wales, with a low of -7.7C.

The Met Office is warning that fog and ice are likely to cause problems across the region over the next few days.