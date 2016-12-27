Anglesey man appears before special court in Llandudno accused of breaking brother's jaw

An Anglesey man appeared before a special court yesterday accused of breaking his brother’s jaw early on Christmas Eve.



Jamie Warner, 26, of Maes Goronwy, Tyn y Gongl, is charged with causing grievous bodily harm to Scott Warner at the village, common assault on his mother, and breaching a restraining order.



Magistrates at Llandudno remanded him in custody until January 23 at Caernarfon crown court. There was no application for bail by defence solicitor Deborah Davies.



Before the hearing North Wales police had said a 28-year-old man was taken to Gwynedd Hospital at Bangor by ambulance with head injuries.