Gaerwen home improvements firm breaks £2m barrier thanks to TV show Grand Designs

An Anglesey home improvements firm have reaped the benefits of replicating TV show Grand Designs after breaking through the £2 million barrier for turnover.

Peninsula, which celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, first began trading in Pwllheli as a spin-off from a boat-building yard and initially specialised in uPVC windows and conservatories.

Now based in Gaerwen on Anglesey, the company employs a 23 people full-time and another three on a part-time basis.

The firm are now looking to expand across the border into lucrative new markets in Cheshire where they are hoping to open a new showroom.

Chief executive Ken Grayson said: "We are very proud that we have achieved more than £2 million net in turnover for the first time. It's a major milestone for us.

"Around five years ago we took a major decision in terms of the strategic direction of the company, to go down a specific route with high end products

"Originally, we concentrated on just uPVC products but the success of Grand Designs and other programmes of that ilk have changed all that.

"They have inspired home-owners to be more ambitious and we have responded by partnering with companies that specialise in new cutting-edge type glazing so that we could widen the net.

"We diversified into various products like hardwood and composite windows which are a combination of wood and aluminium and aluminium sections, which are very high performance in terms of keeping wind and rain out and keeping the heat in.

"As a result we’ve partnered various companies like Solarlux and NorDan and we have signed up to be their suppliers in this geographical area."