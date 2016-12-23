Ee bah gum - Arthur was from up north

A BANGOR University professor has created a media storm after attempting to solve the holy grail of academic research by identifying the possible location for Camelot.



Emeritus Professor Peter Field, one of the country’s leading academics in Arthurian literature, revealed to a packed audience at Bangor University, that Arthur’s legendary realm may actually be on the outskirts of Huddersfield.



The retired 77-year old, who taught at Bangor University for 40 years, was casting light on a 1500 year old mystery .



In his lecture, Searching for Camelot, at the Cledwyn Room, he revealed that Arthur’s roots, more commonly associated with the south west, was in the north, in the Yorkshire village of Slack.



Newspapers like the Huddersfield Examiner and Yorkshire Post and the national press, such as the Sunday Times, are now hailing Arthur as a Yorkshireman, and in Twitter feeds, blogs and other social media, the debate over his heritage is raging.



“Slack was once known as Camulodunum, the fortress of Camul, who was a Celtic war god. It’s on the Roman road from one of the great military bases in Chester to a second one in York,” said Professor Field.



“The more I think of Slack, the more advantages I think it has got. It really seems to be the right place. I think it is probably the best site for Camelot.”



“But I am not argung for a Disney-like city and castle with battlements, just for an extemporized base in the ruins of an abandoned Roman fort.



“The evidence is not enough to be certain of anything and it does not mean Arthur was born there or buried there but it means the people who told the old stories, looking back nostalgically, to older tales, saw that it was his place. Legends of Arthur have been linked to so many areas, from Edinburgh, to Wales, to Tintagel.



Writer Simon Keegan, author of Pennine Dragon: The Real King Arthur of the North and a Trinity Mirror journalist says Professor Field’s findings, proved his hypothesis that the court was in the north.



“When I tell people that I conclude King Arthur was from the Yorkshire area, they are normally shocked and say, "I thought he was from Cornwall," but the earliest evidence points towards northern battle sites and command posts.”



“My research suggests that Arthur's family migrated to North Wales at the end of his life. The uncle of Arthwys was Pabo Post Prydain, king of the Pennines and he abdicated and settled in Anglesey.



Professor Field added, there are many places where there are links to Anglesey and North Wales, and there are lots of controversial claims regarding made up geneaologies, but the most likely place for the site of Camelot is Slack.”