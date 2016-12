Children in Bangor look set to enjoy a brighter Christmas thanks to the generosity of local people.



A community toy collection organised by Bangor Cathedral, in association with the Bangor Lions Club and the Welsh Women’s Aid group, took place with toys being distributed by Welsh Women’s Aid.



The Very Rev Kathy Jones, Dean of Bangor Cathedral, said: “The response has been absolutely amazing, the local community, particularly in Maesgeirchen, have all really pulled out the stops.”