Jehovah's Witness preacher jailed for having sexual activity with 14-year-old girl in Bangor

A 46-year-old Jehovah's Witness preacher and elder has been jailed for having

sexual activity with a girl of 14.



Family man Daniel Arthington of Llanddaniel, Anglesey, pleaded guilty at

Caernarfon crown court and was sent to prison for two years and eight

months.

"I'm satisfied there was an element of grooming involved in your successful

attempt in snaring your young prey," Judge Huw Rees told him.

"Your fall from grace is substantial but you have nobody to blame but yourself."

Anna Pope, prosecuting, said the defendant had responsibilities which

included being an elder, preacher and other duties.

She described how a local builder had noticed a van parked on occasions on a

remote lane near Bangor Rugby Club. He spotted it in the afternoon of

October 17, with a male driver and a female sitting close to him.

Becoming suspicious he told a friend who was a police officer who arrived and could

hear voices from the back of the van, "with noises consistent with sexual

activity."

Miss Pope added : "He waited for about 20 minutes during which he saw the

van rocking from side to side, and the prosecution say this was the

defendant involved in sexual activity with a child."

Arthington got back into the front of the van, appearing short of breath,

and the policeman asked the passenger to get out.

Arthington said to the girl : "Tell him you're 19, I've already told him."

When asked for her date of birth the girl admitted she was 14 and on his way to the police station Arthington declared :"I'm dead."

Miss Pope said there was a mattress and sheet in the back of the van.

In an impact statement the girl said she now felt sad and depressed, had

lost weight and couldn't sleep. Her family was now considering whether to

move.

Simon Rogers, defending, said his family was standing by Arthington. "He's

deeply ashamed of what he has done and has let down himself and his family.

He's been married 27 years with two children."

References described him as: "hard working, kind and compassionate."

Judge Rees said to Arthington - in a white shirt and tie and expressionless

as sentence was passed - that although there had been no penetration "you

were close to it on any view."

He added that he'd been greedy and lustful. "You made a sly attempt to

prevent the police from seeing her and tried to hoodwink them that she was

19."

A Sexual Harm Prevention Order was imposed whose terms ban any contact with

the girl and he must register indefinitely as a sexual offender.

After the case Detective Sergeant Daf Curry of Caernarfon CID said: "The

kind of acts this man perpetrated have caused his victim and her family huge

damage. By exploiting a position of trust, particularly towards a

vulnerable child, he has betrayed them all and I hope they feel some sense

of justice has been reached and they can attempt to rebuild their lives.

"We welcome the sentence and I'd like to assure the communities of North

Wales that we will treat every allegation of sexual abuse seriously and

thoroughly pursue the perpetrators and bring them to justice."