THE EMPIRE Cinema in Holyhead hosted a special VIP screening of the latest Star Wars movie for 60 lucky local people.



The private viewing of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was for people who had participated in a consutation process organised by Holyhead Town Council to improve the Holyhead Park and the Empire Cinema.



Those who attended had all been winners in a council competition, as part of the consultation process, and had won family tickets to the see the new film.