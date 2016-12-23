Student flats bid at former Bangor care home

More student accommodation could be coming to Bangor – on the site of a former care home.



An application has been submitted to Gwynedd Council by Bellevue Student Ltd to convert Bryn Llifon on Meirion Road, which closed last September.



If the plan is approved, the accommodation would consist of 31 student flats with communal areas.



The site is just a minute’s drive and less than a five-minute walk from Bangor University’s main building on College Road. If the proposal is refused, then according to the planning access statement by agents Owen Devenport Ltd for Bellevue Student Ltd, “the building is at risk of deterioration”.



The statement says: “Without a continued use the building is at risk of rapid deterioration due to its age and type, which if left for a sufficient period would result in a threat to its future.



“Potentially then this could result in an eyesore and a visually detrimental feature in this prominent location.



“The proposal is in effect a change of use of the building to provide student accommodation, which would secure the long-term future of the building by ensuring its active use and providing an on-going return that would be sufficient to finance the building’s future maintenance.”



Last week, plans for student accommodation together with a restaurant were criticised when MJF Pension Trustees, who have bought Yr Hen Glan, revealed they wanted to “redevelop the site to become an important hub for Bangor”.



Mark Roberts, who lives a few doors down from the pub – known as the Yellow Pub – on Glanrafon Road, said the plans, which include a restaurant and 16 student flats, don’t take into account residents of Deiniol ward where the site is based.



Mr Roberts said: “There is already a lack of places to park without bringing potentially 16 more cars to the area. Locals can’t get on the property ladder because they’re being bought up as student lets so when local people do enter the market, the price is too high.”