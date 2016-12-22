Anglesey man arrested for sending ex-partner threatening text messages

An Anglesey man who breached a court order by sending his ex-partner threatening text messages has been jailed.



Llandudno magistrates’ court heard that under a lifetime restraining order made in January this year Oliver White was prohibited from contacting Natasha Roberts.



In September he attended Ysbyty Gwynedd with a head injury and claimed to have been assaulted by her. Miss Roberts was arrested and later released when police became aware of the order which meant he should not have been at her home in Deganwy.



Prosecutor James Neary said the couple had had a volatile relationship and the day after his hospital visit White called at her house. He shouted at her, pretending to be a police officer to try to get her to open the door, and then broke a kitchen window.



White, 26, of Glan y Don, Red Wharf Bay, Anglesey, pleaded guilty to breaching the earlier court order, causing criminal damage and sending threatening communications.



Mr Neary said that between September and December 20 White sent several messages containing threats such as “You are going to get the Christmas from hell” and “I would worry if I was you”.



“The order was in place to prevent violence and threats of violence to the victim but that is exactly what he has done,” said Mr Neary.



Jailing him for 26 weeks for breaching the order, District Judge Gwyn Jones said it was clear that Miss Roberts, who said in an impact statement that she no longer felt safe in her own home, had suffered “significant physical and psychological harm”.



Concurrent eight-week sentences were imposed for the other two offences and White was also ordered to pay a surcharge of £115.