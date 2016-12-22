Holywood stars Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver come to St Asaph to prepare for film roles

Film stars Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver attended a St Asaph Jesuit spirituality centre to prepare for their latest Holywood movie.

The pair will star in 'Silence' as two Portuguese Catholic priests — Sebastião Rodrigues and Francisco Garrpe who face violence and persecution when they travel to Nagasaki, Japan to locate their mentor Father Cristóvão Ferreira, played by Liam Neeson, who has committed apostasy after being tortured.

In preparation, Garfield embarked on the Spiritual Exercises in Daily Life at St Bueno's for a week under the direction of the Jesuit writer Father James Martin.

Garfield, booked in incognito but was soon spotted by assistant chef at the centre, Ben Geldard, from Ruthin.

An excited Geldard ran up and asked Father Roger Dawson, who also practicises at the centre, if it was the former Spiderman actor.

Father Dawson said: "I swore Ben to secrecy, but he did manage to get a selfie with Andrew."

A short time later Garfield's co-star Driver, who took the lead role of Kylo Ren in ‘Star Wars – the Force Awakens’, heard that Garfield was coming on the silent retreat and asked if he could come too. Driver flew over from the America for a five day retreat.



Both actors had to lose a significant amount of weight for their roles and were on special diets. Head chef Sam Lindsay was in charge of their needs.

Father Dawson said: "Sam is normally a man of few words but he was beside himself when he heard that Spiderman was coming to St Beuno’s. I have never seen him so excited as when I took Andrew Garfield to meet him. He was in disbelief."