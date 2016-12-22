Bangor man fined after violent attack on his pet dog

A Bangor man has been fined in a case which acts as a "clear warning" as to how dogs should be treated by their owners, say the RSPCA.

Tyrone Davies, 22, of Bethesda, Bangor, admitted causing unnecessary suffering to the dog, named Stitch, by the infliction of blunt force, trauma and physical violence.

Stitch, a young brindle and white female, was seen by a passer-by on July 2 being lifted by its neck, and thrown to the floor before yelping in pain.

Davies pleaded guilty to the animal welfare charge at the Criminal Justice Centre in Caernarfon on December 15.

He was given a £150 fine, a £30 victim surcharge and must also pay £650 costs.

Mike Pugh, RSPCA inspector, said: "Clearly, this dog was badly mishandled, and this man has faced the consequences for his actions. It’s a clear warning as to what can happen when pets are mistreated in this way.

"Owning a dog is a big, and very fortunate, responsibility.

“There are clear and important laws which must be followed to ensure the welfare of animals, and the RSPCA stands ready to enforce those laws to protect dogs like Stitch.

"Whilst the court ruled, on this occasion, that the man could keep his dog, we hope his guilty plea highlights how he has learned his lesson, and will treat his dog with the respect it deserves, and within the law, in the future."