Festival goers get Christmas gift of cheaper tickets on plan

IF you are looking for a last minute Christmas present and want to spread the cost, check out Festival No 6’s new early ticket payment plan.
Festival-goers are being encouraged to save now for their annual summer time fun following the introduction of a new payment and deposit scheme.
The popular festival held at Portmeirion, from September 7-10, is offering tickets on a plan, which allows people to pay for bookings, including tickets, transport, extras and accommodation, in equal payments between the time of purchase and June 2017.
The Tier One scheme starts from £30.00 a month, and means festival fans can secure tickets now for the 2017 No 6 – the festival’s sixth anniversary event – at the lowest price.
They also have the option to purchase the ticket via the £100 deposit scheme, allowing people time to pay off the balance before June, 2017. The Tier One tickets are close to selling out, people are encouraged to book early.
To celebrate the festive season, the festival is also giving away six fantastic prizes as part of No.6's Six Days of Christmas.
If you haven't already been entering, don't miss out on day 5 and day 6 prize's. Check out the No 6 festival on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram daily to be in with a chance of winning.