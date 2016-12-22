Festival goers get Christmas gift of cheaper tickets on plan

IF you are looking for a last minute Christmas present and want to spread the cost, check out Festival No 6’s new early ticket payment plan.

Festival-goers are being encouraged to save now for their annual summer time fun following the introduction of a new payment and deposit scheme.

The popular festival held at Portmeirion, from September 7-10, is offering tickets on a plan, which allows people to pay for bookings, including tickets, transport, extras and accommodation, in equal payments between the time of purchase and June 2017.

The Tier One scheme starts from £30.00 a month, and means festival fans can secure tickets now for the 2017 No 6 – the festival’s sixth anniversary event – at the lowest price.

They also have the option to purchase the ticket via the £100 deposit scheme, allowing people time to pay off the balance before June, 2017. The Tier One tickets are close to selling out, people are encouraged to book early.