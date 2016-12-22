Bangor doctor on aid mission to save kids in Aleppo

A BANGOR emergency doctor, who is a regular face on BBC TV, is on the frontline helping thousands of children caught up in the conflict in Aleppo.



Dr Saleyha Ahsan, who works at Ysbyty Gwynedd, has helped raise more than £180,000 to build a children's hospital on the outskirts of the war torn Syrian city and is currently heading a humanitarian aid convoy with supplies to create a medical facility to treat injured children.



Thousands of people are trapped in the city as the four-year Syrian civil war continues and there is no functioning hospital in east Aleppo.



According to the website of the People’s Convoy the only children’s hospital in eastern Aleppo was “bombed out of existence.”



In between working night shifts at Ysbyty Gwynedd’s emergency department, the 45-year-old has been planning to take part in the aid convoy. She left London on Saturday with a lorry loaded with medical equipment.



She is expected to return from her gruelling 6,000 mile journey, in time to do the Christmas Eve shift at Ysbyty Gwynedd as well as work throughout the rest of the festive period.



The former British Army captain, who regularly appears on shows such as Trust Me I am a Doctor, The One Show, and has reported on the Syrian conflict for Panorama, has full backing from her work colleagues and people in Bangor who helped raise cash for the trip.



Friend and colleague Linda Dykes, a fellow consultant in emergency medicine at Ysbyty Gwynedd, said: “Saleyha has been with us for six weeks now as a clinical fellow in emergency medicine, and has made a real impact on staff at the emergency department.

“She really did quite literally organise this People’s Convoy in between night shifts from my sofa, as she was living in my spare room until she found a place to rent. It’s a fantastic cause that is directly supporting people in need in Syria, and everyone at Ysbyty Gwynedd ED has really got behind it.”



Thousands of people have supported The People’s Convoy raising money to buy needed medical equipment. Dr Ahsan and the team will hand over the equipment to members of Syria’s Independent Doctors Association at the Turkey-Syrian border.



Dr Ahsan said: “The team at Bangor have been so supportive and I have had staff and colleagues contributing financially.”



Dr Ahsan is being joined by Dr Rola Hallam, a consultant anaesthetist at the Royal Free Hospital in London and founder of the CanDo campaign.



The People’s Convoy is a crowdfunded projecte which aims to replace a children’s hospital that was bombed in November.



On its website it claims its aims are “to support Syria’s doctors to help them save lives in the most dangerous place on earth. In Syria, hospitals have become targets and are being used as a tactical weapon of war. As medics come under fire in the most dangerous place on earth, we are coming together to support their lifesaving work.”



It sent The People’s Convoy to Syria, stocked with the medical supplies and volunteesrs. To date the fund has raised £208,387 and is still collecting.



Generous Anglesey residents have responded to the humanitarian crisis of refugees in war torn Aleppo by collecting 100 bags of blankets, clothes, medical equipment and other items.



The refugee crisis in Syria prompted Beaumaris Town Council clerk’s secretary Jackie Wadicor and Councillor Mervyn Jones to organised the collectection in Beaumaris and in Llanfaes village.