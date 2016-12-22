Children's character tours Anglesey teaching children to read

A popular children’s character went on a tour around Anglesey promoting a free app which supports children learning to read.



Organised by Menter Iaith Môn and Mudiad Ysgolion Meithrin Magi Ann visited nurseries in Llangefni, Bodedern, Bryngwran, Bodffordd and Henblas.



Head of Menter Iaith Môn, Helen Thomas, said: “As one of the family of language enterprises across Wales, Menter Iaith Môn is pleased to be sharing resources and expertise on children’s development through the medium of Welsh. The Magi Ann app is a great reading resource for non-Welsh-speaking parents who wish to support their child’s bilingual development, given that there’s a handy button for the English narrative as well.”



Developed by the Flintshire language enterprise, the Magi Ann app has been downloaded by over 40,000 people to date.