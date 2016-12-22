12-year-old Anglesey cancer survivor granted her ultimate Christmas wish at Downing Street

Christmas came early for a 12-year-old cancer survivor from Anglesey when she met her favourite boy band at Downing Street.



Cerys Clapham, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia, a type of blood cancer that affects the bone marrow, in 2008.



She endured two years of treatment including stem cell transplants and chemotherapy which successfully lead her to remission.



During her treatment she followed the rise of The Vamps, who have released singles including “Wild Heart” and “Can We Dance”. Listening to them always put a smile on her face.



Starlight, who grant once-in-a-lifetime wishes for seriously and terminally ill children, as part of their Christmas party hosted by the Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond MP at 11 Downing Street, invited Cerys and her mum Melanie to meet the chart toppers.



Mrs Clapham said about her overwhelmed daughter: “A huge thank you to Starlight and The Vamps. Cerys hasn't stopped smiling yet!”



The Anglesey youngster walked away with a signed Vamps calendar and a hug from band members, James, Tristan, Connor and Brad.



Mrs Clapham said: “Cerys is still on cloud nine, it feels a bit like a dream!”