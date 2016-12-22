Anglesey man arrested for 'sadistic' attacks on children found after manhunt

Published date: 22 December 2016 |
Published by: Staff reporter
AN Anglesey man who hurt children with weapons including a hammer, bottle and screwdriver has been arrested by Merseyside Police.

47-year-old Robert George Morris, was found following a regional appeal.

The construction firm boss had previously been sent to prison for three years for “sadistic” attacks on children, but on appeal, was given a suspended sentence at Mold Crown Court after he claimed he suffered a head injury in a car crash that affected his behaviour.

However, that sentence was overturned for being too lenient and he was handed a three-year jail term by the Court of Appeal in London.

He was ordered to turn himself over to his local police station on Anglesey but failed to turn up. 

