Anglesey man arrested for 'sadistic' attacks on children found after manhunt

AN Anglesey man who hurt children with weapons including a hammer, bottle and screwdriver has been arrested by Merseyside Police.



47-year-old Robert George Morris, was found following a regional appeal.



The construction firm boss had previously been sent to prison for three years for “sadistic” attacks on children, but on appeal, was given a suspended sentence at Mold Crown Court after he claimed he suffered a head injury in a car crash that affected his behaviour.



However, that sentence was overturned for being too lenient and he was handed a three-year jail term by the Court of Appeal in London.



He was ordered to turn himself over to his local police station on Anglesey but failed to turn up.