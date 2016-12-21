Flood warnings issued as strong winds and rain forecast for Christmas

HOME owners are being urged to prepare for flooding as strong winds and heavy rain heads to the region over the Christmas holiday.

Anglesey County Council’s highways service will not be able to provide sandbags to homeowners and are advising those who have experienced flooding in the past to ensure they have their own supply.

Head of Highways, Property and Waste Management, Dewi Williams, explained, “Last Christmas we saw unprecedented levels of rainfall and severe flooding problems across many parts of the Island.”

“The Highways Service must give priority to responding to flooding on the roads, with strategic routes taking priority. Home owners are responsible for protecting their own property from flooding and we want to ensure that those at high risk are prepared as best they can be.”

To find out if your house or business is at risk, or to sign-up to receive alerts when flood warnings are issued in your area, visit the Natural Resources Wales website:

www.naturalresourceswales.gov.uk or call Flood-line: 0345 988 1188.

Highways portfolio holder, Councillor J Arwel Roberts, added: “Preparation is the best line of defence as very little can be done once water levels have risen. So, if you live in a flood risk area, we’re advising you to buy your own sandbags, airbricks or flood-boards ready to block doorways.”

“During severe weather, our workforce is likely to be attending to a large number of incidents across the county. Unfortunately, this means that we just won’t be able to provide people with sandbags.”

Highways staff and contractors will be on call over Christmas to deal with potential road flooding and storm damage. Road gullies in areas prone to flooding are also being cleared this week.

Sandbags are generally available from local builders’ merchants.

What to do in case of flooding:

Prepare a list of useful telephone numbers e.g. the Council, emergency services, your insurance company, Natural Resources Wales Flood-line and keep it to hand.

Check that vulnerable friends and family know about any flood warnings issued

Assume that flood water contains sewage or is contaminated. Ensure that you wear plastic / rubber gloves when handling affected items

Put together a ‘flood kit’ including a torch, blankets, waterproof and warm clothing, wellingtons, a portable radio and batteries, first aid kit, rubber gloves, food and any important personal documents

In the event of a flood switch off gas, water and electricity

Store valuable or sentimental personal belongings upstairs or in a high place downstairs. If it’s safe to do so, remove vehicles to areas unaffected by flooding.