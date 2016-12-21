Anglesey man jailed for historic child sexual offences

A 69-year-old man from Trefor has been jailed for for historic child sexual offences committed over a number of years in Anglesey.

Robert John Parry, was imprisoned for 13 years, placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life and made subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order at Caernarfon Crown Court.

Investigating Officer DC Shona Campbell said: “Parry is a sexual predator who abused a position of trust with his victims, taking advantage of their age and vulnerability over many years. The victims feel Parry ‘stole their childhoods’ and I hope his sentence gives them some degree of justice and allows them to move on. We welcome the sentence as it rightly reflects the severity and horror of his crimes.”



“His sentence also reflects the seriousness in which offences of this nature, no matter when and where they were committed, are investigated and I would reassure victims of similar unreported crimes to have confidence in North Wales Police in taking your complaint seriously and in providing the appropriate specialist support to assist victims through every stage of the investigation and prosecution process.”



North Wales Police Amethyst Team provide specialist services to support victims and encourage anyone who has been the victim of a sexual offence to come forward.

Reporting a sexual offence is about empowering victims and ensuring they have access to specialist support they may require. If a victim does not feel ready to report to the police then services can be accessed through the confidential Amethyst SARC Helpline on 0808 156 3658.