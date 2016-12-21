Bangor police officer opens up about cancer ahead of TV ad campaign

The New Year holds a special significance for Bangor police officer, Zara Thomas, who was diagnosed with skin cancer at the age of 28.



Now 30, Miss Thomas has check-ups every three months after having surgery to remove the cancerous mole from her stomach.



The police officer will reflect on her personal experience over the past year as she backs Cancer Research UK’s ‘Right Now’ campaign which will launch with a TV advert on Boxing Day.



For Miss Thomas, the true impact of the disease hit home when she was diagnosed with malignant melanoma, the fifth most common cancer in the UK, on August 7, 2015.



She said: “I’m quite pale so I have lots of moles but I noticed one on my stomach had changed slightly. It kept scabbing over, then the scab would fall off and it would start again.



“A few weeks later I was booked in to have the mole removed at my local hospital. When I went to see the doctor for a follow-up appointment the next month he said ‘you’ve got melanoma, but you’d probably already guessed that’.I totally wasn’t expecting that!



“The doctor told me I’d need to see a surgeon to have a further operation. I had a wide area around the mole excised and had lymph nodes under my left armpit and left breast removed – thankfully all the tests came back negative.



“The last twelve months have been incredibly difficult and quite stressful at times, but I’m now focusing on the future and am looking forward to what the New Year holds.”



The Bangor resident hopes her story will also encourage others to be careful in the sun as she admits she used to use sunbeds and would enjoy sunbathing before her diagnosis.



“I’ve become much more careful about not getting burnt,” she said. “I used to be a bit of a sun-worshipper on holiday and would go on sunbeds to top up my summer tan. But now I make sure I apply factor 50 even in the UK.



“Having melanoma has changed me both physically and mentally. The scar on my stomach is about 3-4 inches long – it’s made me feel a bit more insecure and I won’t wear a low-cut bikini now. But I do try not to stress about the little things in life as now I realise there are bigger things to worry about.”



2017 is due to be an exciting year for Miss Thomas and her partner Andrew as they hope to welcome a new addition to the family.



She said: “We have been trying for a baby and are hoping for some good news in the New Year. After starting a family, I would like to be a detective. I feel very lucky to be alive and definitely appreciate even more how precious life is.”