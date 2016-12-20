FOOTBALL: Bangor City back to winning ways with last gasp success over Airbus

BANGOR City boss Ian Dawes picked up his first home win as boss after a last-gasp 2-1 triumph over Airbus UK.

The Citizens left it late before claiming a vital three points over the Wingmakers, a result that leaves them in fourth position ahead of their Boxing Day clash with Llandudno at The Bangor University Stadium (2.30pm).

The home side began the game in a positive fashion and were rewarded on five minutes when former Football League striker Daniel Nardiello notched his seventh league goal of the campaign after a stunning cross from Henry Jones.

This provoked a strong response from the visitors, who were a constant threat going forward thanks to the sublime play of gifted winger James Murphy, but they were unable to take any of the chances that came their way following the goal.

Nardiello came close to adding to his tally when he went close with two headers midway through the half, and Brayden Murphy smashed the crossbar with a ferocious 25-yard effort on 30 minutes.

The Citizens were made to rue missed chances right on the stroke of halftime, though, as Liam O'Neill scored for the visitors to bring the scores level.

City came out after the break with a renewed sense of purpose and they were unfortunate not to regain the lead on 47 minutes when a Leon Clowes effort was cleared off the line by the impressive Murphy, while at the other end Anthony Miley’s stunning piece of defending kept out a Ryan Wignall chance.