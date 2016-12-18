FOOTBALL: Prestatyn Town move nine clear after success over title rivals Caernarfon Town

PRESTATYN Town moved nine points clear at the top of the Huws Gray Alliance after a pivotal 3-2 win over champions Caernarfon Town.

The top-two clash never looked in danger of getting away from Neil Gibson’s side in another impressive display, and they will look to keep their unbeaten season going when they travel to Buckley Town on Tuesday, December 27 (2.30pm).

An even start to proceedings was turned on its head on 16 minutes when a mistake from Cofis keeper Keighan Jones presented a chance to Jack Kenny, and the forward easily rounded the keeper to stroke into an empty net.

Former Canaries stopper Carl Jones was then called into action to keep out a Jamie Breese effort, while at the other end a series of long throws from the impressive Jack Lewis provided the hosts with a number of half chances that they failed to convert.

The Seasiders got a crucial second after the interval on 49 minutes when captain Michael Parker latched on to a James Stead free-kick to doubled their lead.

Kenny was close to a brace soon after when his effort skimmed the crossbar, while a Clive Williams header only hit the roof of the net for the visitors.

Iwan Williams’ side found a route back into the game on 62 minutes after recent arrival Jay Gibbs dispossessed Jordan Davies, and the talented midfielder unleashed a stunning 45-yard effort over the head of Jones to reduce the deficit.

This provoked a positive response for the home side, who regained their two-goal cushion on 72 minutes when another Stead free-kick was headed home by talisman Parker for his second of the afternoon.

A nervy ending was ensured four minutes from time when good work for Darren Thomas allowed Breese to net his 12th league goal of the campaign, and despite a blocked effort from Leigh Craven Gibson’s side managed to hold on for a priceless victory.