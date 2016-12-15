FAW life councillor Phil Jones
FAW life councillor Phil Pritchard
FAW councillor Will Lloyd Williams
FAW councillor Phil Woosnam
TNS' Mike Harris
Newtown chairman Elwyn Preece
THE Football Association of Wales (FAW) council has rejected a motion to increase the Dafabet Welsh Premier to 16 clubs from 2017/18.
The council met in Cwmbran this week where councillors, including Central Wales' elected, co-opted and life members, rejected the proposal.
The FAW rejection follows a club chairman vote which saw the majority of the league's 12 chairmen vote to continue with the current format.