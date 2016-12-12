RUGBY: Schoolboy pair selected for RGC U16 squad

A PAIR of rugby stars at Rydal Penrhos have been rewarded for their fine form with a place on a prestigious regional programme.
Jack Jones and Sean Hughes, both Year 11 pupils at the school, are now part of RGC’s U16 after impressing staff at a recent trial at Parc Eirias on Wednesday, November 23.
They were invited on to the programme after catching the eye of player-coach Josh Leach, who was in attendance for Rydal Penrhos’ 54-0 NatWest Cup win over Hilbre High School.
The talented duo will now begin training with the squad ahead of the Welsh Rugby Union’s latest age grade competition, which begins this month and runs until February.
Mr Boyd, said: “This is fantastic news for Sean and Jack, and we are thrilled that they will now be a part of the RGC U16 squad.
“This is also significant for us here at Rydal Penrhos as there has been no club involvement for either player, so it shows that what we are doing here with our young athletes is working.”

