RUGBY: RGC to host Fit Fans event before Pontypridd clash

RGC are hosting a Fit Fans pre-game activity session before their match with Pontypridd on Saturday, January 7.

It is open all levels of fitness, ages and ability, with strength and conditioner Nathan Bullock on hand to help as you race against Gogs player’s times in the sprint challenge.

You will have to pay for the admission to the game (£8 Adults, U16s Free) but will need to register for the Fit Fans event that takes place between 12.30pm and 1.45pm. As places are limited make sure you book as soon as possible.

Marc Roberts – WRU Regional Manager, said: “Rugby is a sport for everyone, social rugby is about enjoying playing our game.

“It's not a win or lose thing. Weather it's about putting your boots on for the first time in a few years or you just fancy trying rugby for the first time this session is for you."

To book your place visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/rgc-fit-fans-tickets-29870863557.