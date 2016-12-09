Thousands flock to Caernarfon for Christmas lights switch on

CHRISTMAS cheer was in abundance in Caernarfon as the Christmas lights were switched on

Thousands flocked to the town centre for an evening of festive fun.

The town’s new spectacular lights were turned on at a ceremony in the Maes.

Deputy Mayor Ioan Thomas flicked the switch with help of beauty pageant winners Jessica Williams and sisters Eva and Erin Pritchard.

Erin is a junior grand finalist representing Wales at the Face of the Globe competition.

Efa is mini grand finalist representing Wales at the Face of the Globe and Jessica is representing Gwynedd at Ultimate Beauty of the World contest.

There was a live nativity on the Maes followed by a carol service in St Mary’s Church.