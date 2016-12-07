FOOTBALL: Playmaker Jay Gibbs makes Caernarfon Town return

CAERNARFON Town boss Iwan Williams has bolstered his squad with the re-signing of talented midfielder Jay Gibbs.

The playmaker was a crucial part of the Cofis double winning season last term, but left The Oval under a cloud earlier this season to sign for Holyhead Hotspur.

The Canaries boss, said: “Jay left under a cloud earlier in the season but having spoken to him this week he has shown great desire to re-join and stated that he wants to kick on and win the league for us.

“If we manage to get the Jay Gibbs of last season then it’s a no brainer especially having lost Nathan Craig’s quality in midfield via Chrissy Williams’s broken leg.

“Jay trained with us last week and the lads were glad to see him back. He looks fitter, stronger and has that bite back between his teeth which was missing at the beginning of the season.

“We welcome Jay back to the club and look forward to seeing him return to the excellent form he showed for us last season."