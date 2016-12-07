FOOTBALL: Caernarfon Town cause cup shock with Carmarthen Town win

CAERNARFON Town have been handed a home draw against Rhyl in the JD Welsh Cup fourth round after a 3-1 win over Welsh Premier League side Carmarthen Town at The Oval.

Manager Iwan Williams will be hoping to mastermind another triumph over top flight opposition after a stunning performance against the Old Gold in-front of a bumper crowd.

The hosts came out of the blocks flying and almost went ahead on three minutes when the in-form Kevin Lloyd narrowly fired wide after latching on to a Danny Brookwell cross.

Visiting custodian Lee Idzi was on top form to repel a number of home effort, with Gareth Edwards forcing the stopper into a sensational stop when his header was somehow tipped over.

Idzi again came to his side’s rescue with another fine save to deny Brookwell soon after, but the away side looked dangerous on the break with Declan Carroll firing wide before the interval after fine approach play from Mark Jones.

The deadlock was finally broken on 54 minutes courtesy of top scorer Jamie Breese, who took advantage of some hesitant defending to fire home from close range after a Darren Thomas strike hit the woodwork.

Edwards went close to doubling the lead two minutes later when he got on the end of a Nathan Craig corner, but he failed to control the ball before the impressive Idzi closed space to prevent the opportunity.

They were made to pay on 62 minutes when the WPL side levelled proceedings after Lewis Harling found a way past Alex Ramsay after a rare period of pressure.

This spurred the Cofis on further and they got their noses in-front once again on 69 minutes when Breese was put through on goal by Thomas, and the lethal marksman calmly rounded the keeper to score.

The gifted striker turned provider four minutes later when he fed Canaries talisman Thomas, who produced a sublime finish to seal the tie for the home side.

Williams’ side return to league action this Saturday and will look to close the gap at the top when they travel to Buckley Town (2.30pm).