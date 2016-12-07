RUGBY: RGC Academy stars begin quest for Wales U18 selection this weekend

A TRIO of rugby stars will hope to impress national scouts after being selected for a prestigious camp.





Adam Sabri, Henry Davies and Dan Owen will be part of the Wales East camp as the selection process for Wales U18 fixtures next spring gets underway.



The young hopefuls will join around 40 of the best players in the country from RGC, Scarlets and Ospreys at Parc Y Scarlets this weekend.

This will be the first in a series of camps for the Rydal Penrhos Rugby Academy stars, which is run in partnership with the Gogs and the Welsh Rugby Union.

Talented forward Owen has made huge strides this season which has resulted in a number of senior appearances for Principality Premiership surprise package RGC this season.

Sabri and Davies have also caught the eye as part of the U18 set-up, which saw the pair shine at the Fosters 7s and Conwy International Festival.

Allen Boyd, director of sport at Rydal Penrhos, said: “This is the first step on the route to a possible national squad selection, and we are confident that Adam, Dan and Henry can make a huge impact.

“All have made significant contributions to RGC under 18s’ recent success at a number of high-profile tournaments, and this experience is sure to stand them in good stead as they look to make the leap to the national stage.

“We have a rich tradition of international rugby stars here at Rydal Penrhos, with Efan Jones and Danny Cross among the most recent, and we wish all three the very best of luck as they look to add to our fine tradition.”