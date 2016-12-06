RUGBY: Former RGC academy star helps Wales to strong showing at World Sevens Series

A FORMER RGC academy star was part of the Wales side that put in a strong showing at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Dubai.

Tom Williams, who plays for Ospreys and Swansea and is a former Rydal Penrhos pupil, helped his country to a fourth placed finish at the event, which featured some of the finest players from across the globe.

After a strong day one which saw Wales beat Argentina and Canada to book a quarter final berth, they then produced the shock of the tournament by ousting Australia 21-12.

Despite having much of the possession during the opening stages of the match, Wales were penned in by the confident South Africans in the semi-finals, who pounced on some unfortunate Welsh errors - to concede three tries before half time.

They added a fourth not long after the break, but Wales were allowed at least some consolation when the irrepressible Ethan Davies scored.

Wales finished their tournament with a 38-10 loss to England, who finished four places above them last season.

They will look to build on this success when they travel to Cape Town for the second leg of the competition this weekend.