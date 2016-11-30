Disney On Ice presents Frozen in Liverpool proves a brilliant pre-Christmas family treat

It’s been three years since Frozen swept blizzard-like into the lives of millions of families.

The heartwarming story of princess sisters Elsa and Anna has become a global phenomenon and its popularity shows no signs of thawing just yet.

Disney’s wintry wonder has now taken its next natural step by bringing its animated characters to life on the ice rink.

Skating into Liverpool’s Echo Arena on Wednesday evening, Disney On Ice presents Frozen is a magical pre-Christmas treat.

My three-year-old daughter - Frozen obsessed, obviously - loved every moment.

Mickey, Minnie and a host of Disney movie favourites kick off an action-packed two-hour show to get everyone in the sing-a-long mood.

Then it begins… we’re whisked away to freezing cold Arendelle for a fast-paced, full-length production that includes all the film’s songs and memorable scenes.

‘Do You Want To Build A Snowman?’, ‘For The First Time In Forever’ and ‘Let It Go’ were all blasted out to big roars from an excited audience.

As young kids (and big adults) swayed in their seats, it was perhaps easy to forget the quality of skating on display. It’s a world-class performance from all the skaters.

A special mention goes to hero Kristoff who goes head over heels - not just for Anna but when somersaulting twice to jaw-dropping precision.

The stunning special effects and pyrotechnics bear all the hallmarks of Disney. Producers Feld Entertainment really know how to put on a live show.

Disney On Ice presents Frozen continues to run in Liverpool until Sunday, December 4.

Tickets are on sale from www.disneyonice.co.uk and www.echoarena.com or via the Echo Box Office on 0844 8000 400.