FOOTBALL: Holyhead Hotspur remain in trouble after Gresford defeat

HOLYHEAD Hotspur will look to put their disappointing league form to one side this weekend when they travel to all-conquering Prestatyn Town in the JD Welsh Cup.

Saturday’s clash against the Seasiders comes at the perfect time for Campbell Harrison’s men, who go into the game on the back of a last gasp 2-1 home defeat to Gresford Athletic.

The Harbourmen started the game strongly but despite dominating possession for long periods, they were unable to convert any of the chances that came their way.

This proved to be crucial as the visitors saw more of the ball after the half hour mark, and they went ahead on 35 minutes when former Denbigh Town captain Max Peate found the net on 35 minutes.

After the break saw Harrison’s side increase their intensity in the search of an equaliser, which arrived on 52 minutes courtesy of a penalty from the prolific Asa Thomas.

Chances came and went for both sides in what was a hotly contested second period, and with the game heading for a stalemate the away side were awarded a spot kick of their own two minutes into stoppage time after keeper Paul Pritchard raced from his goal to bring down Alister Gibson.

Jack Chaloner converted from the spot to give the Clappers Lane outfit their second away success in a week after their 2-1 win at Porthmadog.

The result leaves Spurs’ second from bottom in the standings with just two wins from their opening 14 league games so far this season.