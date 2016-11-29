FOOTBALL: Caernarfon Town leave it late to down Mold Alexandra

CAERNARFON Town kept pace with Huws Gray Alliance leaders Prestatyn Town after a hard fought 2-1 win over Mold Alexandra.

The Canaries had to rely on a late Kevin Lloyd strike to seal the points, and manager Iwan Williams will be looking for more of the same in the JD Welsh Cup this Saturday when they host Welsh Premier League outfit Carmarthen Town (2.30pm).

The home side started well and were unfortunate not to be ahead early on when a spectacular overhead kick from Darren Thomas was ruled out for offside.

Jamie Roberts, Danny Brookwell and Nathan Craig all went close soon after, before the Cofis finally took the lead a minute before the break when Craig Williams conjured a fine individual run before back-heeling past former Town stopper Mike Jones.

After the break saw the visitors come more into the game and they were rewarded for their improved play on 52 minutes when substitute Lee Jones capitalised on a lapse in concentration to prod home at the far post.

The champions responded well to the setback with the lively Brookwell firing narrowly over the bar, while an excellent move involving Craig and Brookwell ended with a Thomas header that was comfortably saved by Jones.

Their persistence paid dividends on 86 minutes when in-form striker Kevin Lloyd continued his fine recent record in-front of goal by glancing a header into the corner after good work from strike partner Jamie Breese to give the hosts a crucial victory.