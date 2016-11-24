Charley Simpson completes dawn-till-dusk golf challenge across North Wales for BBC CiN

A DETERMINED fundraiser at a Colwyn Bay school completed a dawn-till-dusk golf challenge for charity.

Charley Simpson, a Year 7 sports scholar at Rydal Penrhos, had just ten hours to complete a special Dream Round challenge, which saw him play the best hole at 18 different courses along the North Wales coast.

The gruelling task was in aid of BBC Children in Need and is the latest in a long line of daring challenges the 11-year-old has done for the charity, which have raised more than £10,000 so far.

The task begin at Caernarfon Golf Club at 7.30am and saw the pupil take in prestigious courses such as Conwy, Maesdu, Rhyl, Rhuddlan and Prestatyn before finishing at Northop Country Park.

Mother Rachel Simpson, said: “It actually went much more smoothly than expected.

“We did have to use torches for the final hole - which added to the fun as far as Charley was concerned.

“Several of the clubs had members turn up at the allotted time to watch Charley and cheer him on which was lovely, and he managed to fight through tiredness to complete the challenge and raise a few more pounds for Children in Need.”

Aged five Charley cycled 14 miles from Pensarn to Llandudno, and a year later completed the “Top Gear Triathlon”, consisting of walking, cycling and go karting round the BBC programme’s testing track.

At seven he cycled from Chester to Llandudno, trekked up Snowdon and has completed a marathon 2,372 yard, 72-hole challenge at Rhos on Sea Golf Club.

Acting head Roger McDuff, added: “The determination Charley showed to complete this challenge was nothing short of extraordinary and everyone at Rydal Penrhos is immensely proud of his accomplishment."

Charley raised more than £1,100 from the challenge, and appeared on BBC Radio Wales to talk more about it during their special CiN show last Friday.