Redevelopment of Ysbyty Gwynedd’s Emergency Department takes a major step forward

THE MULTI-MILLION pound redevelopment of Ysbyty Gwynedd’s Emergency

Department has taken a major step forward after gaining approval from the Health Board.



The £13.9 million plans would allow for 70,000 patients to be seen a year and would help eradicate such problems as a confusing layout, inadequate treatment areas, and poor reception and staff facilities.

Ysbyty Gwynedd hospital director, Meinir Williams said:“My team are delighted that the board has approved our business case. This is an exciting opportunity for us to bring modern day medical care as well as emergency care to our population.

“We know that this significant investment in our local hospital will not only improve care and access to our citizens, but will provide a much needed boost to

our dedicated and hard working staff. This development will also improve recruitment potential.”

The business case put forward to the board stated that the current service is not meeting national performance targets, with only 79 per cent of patients spending no

more than four hours in A&E, compared to the target of 95 per cent.

The case also said the current environment does not meet buildings standards on key points such as infection control and that the building is too small. It was

estimated it would cost £5m to bring it to a reasonable condition.

The existing emergency department opened in 1984 and demand on its services has increased significantly with the number of patients rising from just under 20,000 to more than 52,000 last year.

The Welsh Government will now take the plan under consideration in February 2017. If it gets the green light the building will be commissioned in March, 2019.