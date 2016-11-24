Gwynedd and Anglesey sporting heroes nominated for Wales Sport Awards

Two champions of grassroot sports from Gwynedd and Anglesey have been selected to contest the Wales Sport Awards 2016.



Gwenan Williams, 18 from Gaerwen has been nominated for Volunteer of the Year and Deb Bashford,46 from Caernarfon is one of three in contention for the Coach to Disabled People award.



Williams, who volunteers for Anglesey County Council, Urdd and Llangefni Netball Club, motivation to get more children to take part in sport is something that runs in her blood.



She said: “My mum is a PE teacher in Anglesey. I used to see her having so much fun. She really inspired me.”



Now in her first year of university studying Sport and Physical Education at Cardiff Metropolitan, Williams final year in school saw her take on the role of Platinum Young Ambassador.



She led three extra-curricular sport sessions a week at Ysgol Gyfun Llangefni also training up other ambassadors so they too could inspire fellow pupils.



The 18-year-old who is a javelin and shot putter also helped develop the Young Ambassador programme within the new special needs school, Canolfan Addysg y Bont.



Between all these activities Williams is also a familiar face at events across Anglesey organising the Anglesey and Gwynedd Girls Football Tournament and volunteering at the Sandman Triathlon, Ras Yr Ynys and for the Urdd.



Bashford, who lives with a rare spinal condition which has left her paralysed from the waist down and is an amputee, has directed Caernarfon Celts Wheelchair Basketball Club into a huge success story, with two of the junior squad members selected to play for Wales in 2015.



The 46-year-old said: “I became paralysed when I was 11. When it was time for PE, I was sent to the library.



“I’m now able to help people take up the opportunities that weren’t there when I was growing up.”



Bashford is also keen to develop the understanding of what living with a disability is like organising a five week playscheme during the summer for 11-14 year-olds, most of whom were able-bodied giving them opportunity to try wheelchair basketball.



“You can come through the doors with spots, stripes, four legs, two heads – it doesn’t matter. she said.



“Everybody is welcome. As long as we have smiles and laughter, then I know we’re doing something right.”



The winners will be revealed at a ceremony at Hoddinott Hall in Cardiff Bay on Monday December 5.