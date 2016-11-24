'I still don't know why this happened': Gary Speed's father speaks five years after death of Welsh football legend

“I want him to be remembered for the gentleman he was.”

The words of Roger Speed, who five years on from his son’s death doesn’t understand why the former Everton, Leeds and Newcastle midfielder ended up losing his life.

Gary Speed, 42, was found hanged at his home in Huntington, Chester, on November 27, 2011.

At an inquest into his death, Cheshire coroner Nicholas Rheinberg ruled there was no evidence to suggest the Wales manager intended to commit suicide.

His father, Roger, told the Leader that despite the problem of having to grieve in public, he relished the opportunity of sharing memories of his son.

He said: “I talk about what Gary’s done and it’s brilliant. The fans are fantastic – Leeds, Newcastle and Everton.

“He was so well liked, on top of the world, going for the World Cup with Wales.

“The worst thing about it is we still don’t know why.’

“We really miss him.”

Beginning his professional career at Leeds United in 1988, Gary moved to his beloved Everton in 1996 before a six-year spell at Newcastle United which ended in 2004.

He then moved on to join Sam Allardyce’s Bolton Wanderers before making the final move of his career to Sheffield United.

It was there where Gary would take his first step into management, taking the reins at Bramall Lane in 2010.

As a player he made 677 professional club appearances scoring 104 goals and was awarded an MBE for his services to the game.

Between 1990 and 2004, he would represent Wales 85 times, scoring seven goals and captaining the national team.

Just four months after taking the Sheffield United hot seat, he would take up the position of Wales manager.

Tributes were paid by Leeds and Newcastle fans when they played each other at Elland Road last weekend, much to his father’s pride.

He said: “He was a hero on the terraces. It was brilliant, I’ve never known two sets of fans come together like that.”

Mr Speed, 72, said since Gary’s death five years ago, his contacts book has become like an “A-Z of footballers” with names including Alan Shearer, Craig Bellamy and Barry Horne among those in contact.

Despite the legions of celebrity friends offering their support, it doesn’t make understanding why their son took his own life any easier for the Speeds, he said.

“Something just clicked and that was it. I couldn’t believe it, couldn’t get over it.

“Carol (Gary’s mum) answered the phone and just burst into tears. Louise (Gary’s wife) had rung and said Gary was dead.

“We didn’t know what had happened. I never want to go through that again with anything.

“Carol’s struggling. She doesn’t come to the football any more.

“I love talking about him and watching his videos. I know he’s there watching me going, ‘Dad you can’t do that’.”

Numerous marks of remembrance have been placed in the Deeside community since Gary’s death, including the renaming of playing fields in his memory and a housing estate in Aston will also bear his name.

Mr Speed, who is honorary patron of gap Connah’s Quay Nomads FC, said he harbours ambitions for Gary’s sons, Tommy, 17, and Ed, 18, to enter the professional game one day, remarking that it was top of his “bucket list”.

Tommy is at university in Derby while his elder brother Ed studies in the United States.

Mr Speed said: “Hopefully, we’ll see another Speed soon. It’d be fantastic, you can see it in them now, you can see Gary in them.

“He was a leader.

“I miss the boys terribly, they were my world when Gary went. They’ve done extremely well, they’re strong lads, like their dad.

“On my bucket list is for England to play Wales and Tommy to play for England and Ed to play for Wales. A Speed on both sides.”

Mr Speed and his grandsons were mobbed by fans during Wales’ remarkable adventure at the Euro 2016 tournament in France in the summer.

The trio were honoured by fans who spent hours singing songs in memory of Gary which was “very emotional” for his father.

“I had a great time in France and Carol said, ‘I wish it could have been Gary’ in the dugout,” he said.

“I love Chris (Coleman) to bits and he’s done a fantastic job.

“I was made up for him and the Football Association of Wales have been brilliant to us ever since.

“That proves to me what a person Gary was.”

This coming Sunday is the fifth anniversary of the death of the former record Premier League appearance holder, and Gary’s father was unequivocal in how he hopes his son’s memory is recalled.

“He was a gentleman. People I’ve met remember him and say what a man he was.

“He was good at his job and captained every team he played for. We’re very, very proud parents.

“I want him to be remembered for the gentleman he was.”