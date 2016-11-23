Two vehicle crash on Felinheli bypass emergency services on the scene

Two men have been taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd after a two vehicle crash on the Felinheli bypass.

The two vehicles involved were an Audi and a white transit van. North Wales Police, The Wales Air Ambulance and an emergency ambulance were called to the scene.

A spokesperson for Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust said: "We were called at about 12.40pm to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Felinheli bypass.

"The Wales Air Ambulance and an emergency ambulance attended and two adult males were taken by road to Ysbyty Gwynedd."