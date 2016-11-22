FOOTBALL: Andy Legg sensationally sacked as Bangor City boss

BANGOR City have sensationally sacked manager Andy Legg after just four months in-charge.

The Citizens released a statement via social media announcing the shock departure on Tuesday, November 22 following the club’s 4-0 defeat at Cardiff Met last weekend.

Commercial director James Lees, said: "Due to long term plans with Bangor City FC and the need for a contracted manager the decision was made to not offer a full-time contract.

"We will begin the search immediately for a new full-time manager. Thank you Andy Legg for everything. All the best."

The former Wales international took over at the helm in July and has transformed last season’s strugglers into a side challenging for a European place.

They currently sit in fourth position in the Dafabet Welsh Premier League standings, with only Bala Town, Gap Connah’s Quay and The New Saints sitting above them.

He has brought with him some high-profile signings who have taken the WPL by storm, including former Manchester United trainee Daniel Nardiello and Henry Jones, who is reportedly being tracked by a number of League One clubs ahead of the January transfer window.

Speaking to S4C Sgorio, Legg said: “I have been relieved of my duties as manager of Bangor City Football Club.

“I enjoyed my time at the club and I thought we were successful in the short time I was there.

“I would like to thank the club for the opportunity and I would like to thank the fans for their support.”

The departing boss also stated on Twitter that he was “not the club’s choice to be full-time manager”.

Among the names being linked with the vacant job at Nantporth are ex-Airbus UK boss Andy Preece, current director of football Stephen Vaughan Jnr and Ian Dawes, who has links to Caernarfon Town and held the position of head coach at Maltese side Florian FC under the ownership of current City chief Steven Vaughn.