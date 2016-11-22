FOOTBALL: Caernarfon Town fight back to claim win at Holywell Town

PROMOTION chasing Caernarfon Town mounted a stunning second half fightback to win 3-2 at Holywell Town.

The Canaries responded magnificently after going a goal down in the first period, and the second placed side will look close the six-point gap at the top this Saturday when they take on struggling Mold Alexandra at The Oval (2.30pm).

The home side came out of the blocks flying and were ahead on five minutes when Shaun Tuck headed past new Town stopped Alex Ramsay after he was left unmarked.

The Cofis’ best effort to equalise before the break came when Tom Quinn drove a fine cross into the box and Thomas did well to rise above his challenger to meet the ball, but his header sailed inches over the bar.

Manager Iwan Williams made two changes at the break and it brought an immediate response on 54 minutes when Kevin Lloyd fired home from close range after a Danny Brookwell drive had been parried by John Rushton.

Things got even better three minutes later when super-sub Lloyd notched his second of the afternoon when he latched on to a Nathan Craig cross to divert into the corner.

Town were rampant at this stage and looking to surge further ahead, with last-ditch tackles preventing Thomas and Cory Williams from increasing their lead, but the hosts received a boost on 66 minutes when Rob Jones was shown a red card by Andy Harris for an off-the-ball incident.

John Haseldine’s side had a golden opportunity for an equaliser on 77 minutes when they were awarded a penalty, but Ramsay produced a smart stop to deny Lee Healey’s spot kick.

This proved crucial as Town added a third on 83 minutes through Brookwell, and despite a stoppage time goal from Phil Lloyd the champions held on for a win.