FOOTBALL: Bangor City boss Legg slams side after Cardiff Met defeat

BANGOR City boss Andy Legg slammed his side as they fell to a heavy 4-0 defeat at Cardiff Met.

The Citizens’ boss did not hold back in his criticism of his players in what was their most disappointing defeat of the Dafabet Welsh Premier League season so far, and he has demanded a response this Saturday when they host Carmarthen Town (2.30pm).

Legg said: “Everything that could go wrong, did go wrong.

“Win did not win a single battle and they looked a side that were lacking both ideas and passion.

“There is no excuse for a performance like this, there have been some bad displays but nothing like this, we were simply awful.

“We will be in a few times this week you can guarantee that, and we hope that there won’t be another one like today, but like I said we were outfought in every area of the pitch and no player could come out of the game with any credit at all.”

Dr Christian Edwards' men took the lead after a cagey start as Eliot Evans prodded past Connor Roberts to give the hosts the lead heading into the break.

The same player was on hand to double their advantage on 56 minutes after he pounced on a Charlie Corsby effort was spilled by Roberts.

Things went from bad-to-worse for City when the impressive Evans notched his hat-trick after a fine team move soon after, and former academy product John Littlemore compounded their misery by scoring against his old club to complete the rout.

The result leaves Legg’s side in fourth position having been leapfrogged by Bala Town, who ran out 3-1 winners at Llandudno to claim third spot.