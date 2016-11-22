Friends of Caernarfon butcher who died suddenly pay tribute to 'nicest gentleman ever'

Friends have paid tribute to "the nicest gentleman ever" who collapsed and died in Caernarfon on Monday.

Father of four Chris Roberts, 34, died unexpectedly after collapsing at butchers Dafydd Jones a'i Fab, where he worked, in Pool Street.

The Wales Air Ambulance, an emergency ambulance and a rapid response vehicle attended the scene after receiving calls at 9:20 am and attempted to revive him.

Mr Roberts' boss for twenty years, Dafydd Wyn Jones, lost his son Alun two years ago in similar circumstances.

Mr Jones said: "He was the best father you could ever get. He used to go without so they would get the best.

"He was good friends with Alun. I just hope they're both together."

Llais Gwynedd councillor Endaf Cooke who works in J & C's Chippy across the road from the butchers said it was like "losing a brother."

Mr Cooke said: "He was always playing pranks. He got his hands on an old parking permit and used to put it on mate's cars, he did it to me once. I went chasing a traffic warden up the road and he hadn't even been to Pool Street where my car was parked.

"I came back to my car and Chris was just stood there laughing.

"I'll miss that. We're such a tight knit community here, it's like losing a brother. I'm privileged to have known him. His passing has left a dark cloud over Caernarfon."

An online funding page taking donations to help Mr Roberts family has to date collected £1,995 surpassing its £500 goal.