New £5.1m primary school in Maesgeirchen will give children best start to life says First Minister of Wales

A new £5.1m primary school in Maesgeirchen will give children the best possible start in life according to First Minister of Wales.



During his visit to the site of the new Ysgol Glancegin which is being built next to the existing school, Carwyn Jones met pupils who have been involved in the plans for the new school which is due to open in September 2017.



Mr Jones said: “It’s been a pleasure to see this fantastic development which will be of real benefit for the pupils, teachers and parents. It’s good to see the results of investment in our schools on the ground.



“With the new school right next to the existing school the pupils can keep a close eye on developments, and it was pleasing to see that they have been involved in the design for the school.



“It’s not only the pupils and teachers who’ll benefit from this new development, but the wider community will too as this is a major construction scheme creating employment and providing opportunities for local suppliers.”



Jointly funded by Gwynedd Council and the Welsh Government through its 21st Century Schools and Education Programme, the development will ensure the best teaching environment, including an external teaching space. New play areas will also support children’s development across the curriculum.



Councillor Gareth Thomas, Gwynedd Council cabinet member for education, said: “We are eager to ensure that children within communities across the county, wherever they live, have access to the best possible educational resources.



“With an investment of over £5 million, when the school opens its doors in 2017, children in this area of Bangor will benefit from a modern teaching environment as well as a new outdoor play and educational area.”