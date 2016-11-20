Gordon Anglesea sex abuse conviction appeal lodged

Former police officer Gordon Anglesea has lodged an application for leave to appeal against his conviction.

The ex-superintendent recently received a 12 year sentence after he was convicted of historic sex abuse while a police inspector running an attendance centre at Wrexham.

Detailed documents for the court of appeal have been lodged at Mold Crown Court.

His legal team confirmed the grounds of application had been prepared and had been served today.

It was confirmed that the Police Federation would not be financing the appeal and that his legal team was doing it free of charge.

Burton Copeland solicitors confirmed that they and barrister Tania Griffiths QC “ will be conducting the appeal on a pro bono basis as we believe it is entirely with merit.”

Solicitor Jonathan Wall previously released a statement on behalf of the family of the 79-year-old from Old Colwyn convicted of historic sex abuse against two teenage boys, back in the 1980s when he was a police inspector running a Home office Attendance Centre at Wrexham.

In the statement, the family said: “Gordon Anglesea is not and never has been a paedophile of any description.”

They said he was and continued to be “a victim of fabricated allegations, rehashed, rehearsed, copied and contaminated with embellishment for over 30 years.

“He is now the victim of a perverse verdict, regrettably reached by a jury, from whom so much of the evidence was effectively hidden.

“The defence alleged fabrication and contamination, tantamount to a conspiracy against him.

“The prosecution poured scorn on that suggestion.”

But as a result of their submissions the jury did not know a number of issues.

Originally there had been 10 counts and four complainants.

“Following further investigation, we believe prompted by defence questions, the prosecution concluded that they had no realistic hope of conviction and dropped six counts, having realized that accounts given were flawed, to say the least,” the statement alleged.

The jury did not know that originally the Crown had intended to call many more witnesses, whose evidence was found to be wanting, “once more we say, on the basis of issues raised by the defence.”

The jury didn’t know that a proposed witness provided evidence of things he had witnessed while resident at a care home – at a time he wasn’t even there.

They didn’t know that allegations against Anglesea came from the same group who defamed Lord MacAlpine and various minister and judges.

“That evidence available to the defence, which potentially demolished evidence given by the prosecution, was effectively disallowed and the witness not called.

“There is much, much, more the jury never got to know and, by law, we have been advised that there is a limit to what we can say now.

The application for leave to appeal ran to 35 pages with over 120 pages of supporting documents and case law.”

The statement ended by saying: “ Gordon Anglesea is innocent. This case is not over.”