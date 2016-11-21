A 29-year-old Holyhead man has been charged with driving dangerously, driving whilst disqualified, driving with no insurance and perverting the course of justice.

At approximately 11:40am on Sunday, October 2, an officer from the Roads Policing Unit was on patrol in the Holyhead area when he signalled a vehicle to stop as the driver was seen to be on his mobile phone.



A blue coloured Volvo S60, failed to stop for officers on Black Bridge and continued towards the direction of the A55.

The man released on bail will appear before Holyhead Magistrates on Tuesday December 20.